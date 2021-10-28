Meritus Health reaches new COVID-19 testing milestone

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — David Topper was one of the first healthcare workers to run COVID-19 testing in Washington County when the pandemic started in 2020.

“I received a call from my manager on March 6, 2020, to go over to Robinwood because we have to get a special project up and running so when I went there they said that we have to get a drive-through setup by Monday and this is Friday at 4 o clock,” said Topper, a clinical coordinator at Meritus Medical Plaza.

He remembers testing his first potentially positive COVID-19 patients.

“I was the first person to come out in full PPE and saw 13 patients that day it was me a computer a table and everyone watching from the windows,” Topper said.

Meritus Health has now administered over 200,000 COVID-19 tests to people from 30 states. Most of that testing is done at the drive-through site at Meritus Medical Plaza.

“We’ve tested people from you know this state West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York I mean all over,” Topper mentioned.

With thousands of tests given out, healthcare workers say it’s still necessary to get tested to help battle the pandemic.

“Anyone can come you don’t have to have an order you don’t have to have symptoms it’s at no cost to the patient so we’ve been vital in this community for having something like this setup,” said Topper.

If you are looking to get tested the drive-through testing site at Meritus Medical Plaza is open Monday through Friday from 8-4 pm and Saturday from 8-2 pm.