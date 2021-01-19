Meritus Health provides an update on vaccination efforts

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus are rapidly popping up and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We have an update for you about Meritus Health’s vaccination efforts.

As many health systems have had to pause vaccination appointments due to vaccine supply, Meritus Health reports consistent availability in vaccination appointments. Meritus says they’re receiving vaccine doses every week, supply is determined by the state of Maryland.

“As long as that supply chain continues from the state of Maryland we will continue to open up appointments for folks in the phases 1A and 1B as determined by the governor,” said Joelle Butler, Meritus Health Marketing Communications Program Manager Corporate Communications.

Meritus Health says they’ve administered nearly 7,000 vaccines which includes both first and seconds doses.