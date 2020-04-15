Meritus Health opens non-emergency COVID-19 care clinic

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new non-emergency COVID-19 care clinic has opened inside Meritus Medical Plaza, located at 13620 Crayton Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to Meritus Health.

People should get referred to the clinic during an e-visit with a health care professional before coming in. People can also call the COVID-19 care line at 301-790-9170 for a referral.

COVID-19 screenings are not done at the new clinic. Meritus Health has both drive-thru and walk-thru screening centers available:

Drive-thru Center : COVID-19 screening is available behind Meritus Medical Plaza, at 13620 Crayton Blvd. Hours are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and weekends from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

: COVID-19 screening is available behind Meritus Medical Plaza, at 13620 Crayton Blvd. Hours are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and weekends from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Walk-thru Center: COVID-19 screening is available at 24 N. Walnut St, Hagerstown, MD. The walk-thru screening center is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To view updated testing guidelines for COVID-19 at Meritus testing locations, please click here.

As of April 15, the Washington County Health Department reports 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths. A total of 2,042 tests have been administered in the county so far.