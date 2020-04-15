Meritus Health opens non-emergency COVID-19 care clinic

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new non-emergency COVID-19 care clinic has opened inside Meritus Medical Plaza, located at 13620 Crayton Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland, according to Meritus Health.

People should get referred to the clinic during an e-visit with a health care professional before coming in. People can also call the COVID-19 care line at 301-790-9170 for a referral.

COVID-19 screenings are not done at the new clinic. Meritus Health has both drive-thru and walk-thru screening centers available:

  • Drive-thru Center: COVID-19 screening is available behind Meritus Medical Plaza, at 13620 Crayton Blvd. Hours are Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and weekends from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Walk-thru Center: COVID-19 screening is available at 24 N. Walnut St, Hagerstown, MD. The walk-thru screening center is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To view updated testing guidelines for COVID-19 at Meritus testing locations, please click here.

As of April 15, the Washington County Health Department reports 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths. A total of 2,042 tests have been administered in the county so far.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories