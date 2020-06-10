Meritus Health now offering testing for COVID-19 antibodies

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deputies_at_Meritus_0_20180501220956

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health has announced they will be offering testing for COVID-19 antibodies to the general public starting Wednesday, June 10.

The Meritus Health drive-thru screening center will still be offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who may not have any symptoms but think they may have been exposed to the virus. The center is located at 13620 Crayton Blvd., behind Meritus Medical Plaza will be open:

  • Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

No appointments or referrals are required for COVID-19 testing.

According to Meritus Health, COVID-19 testing is still free but insurance or individuals receiving antibody testing will be billed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories