Meritus Health now offering testing for COVID-19 antibodies

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meritus Health has announced they will be offering testing for COVID-19 antibodies to the general public starting Wednesday, June 10.

The Meritus Health drive-thru screening center will still be offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who may not have any symptoms but think they may have been exposed to the virus. The center is located at 13620 Crayton Blvd., behind Meritus Medical Plaza will be open:

Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

No appointments or referrals are required for COVID-19 testing.

According to Meritus Health, COVID-19 testing is still free but insurance or individuals receiving antibody testing will be billed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.