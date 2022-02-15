Meritus Health loosens visitation restrictions

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown is loosening their visitor policy beginning on Tuesday, February 15th.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As of Tuesday, Meritus Health in Washington County is loosening its visitation restrictions. As the recent surge in COVID cases dies down and the number of patients drops, hospital officials, announced that it’s time to bring the visitation status down to “yellow”.

Under the new guidelines, most patients will be allowed two visitors at a time, and all visitors will have to be screened for COVID-19. Anyone visiting a COVID-19 patient will be required to sign a waiver and wear PPE during the entire visit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories