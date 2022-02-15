Meritus Health loosens visitation restrictions

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As of Tuesday, Meritus Health in Washington County is loosening its visitation restrictions. As the recent surge in COVID cases dies down and the number of patients drops, hospital officials, announced that it’s time to bring the visitation status down to “yellow”.

Under the new guidelines, most patients will be allowed two visitors at a time, and all visitors will have to be screened for COVID-19. Anyone visiting a COVID-19 patient will be required to sign a waiver and wear PPE during the entire visit.