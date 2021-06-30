Meritus Health farmers market reopens

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Meritus Health farmer’s market is back after taking a break for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market will be open every Wednesday through the fall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can buy things like fresh produce, baked goods, soaps and more. Items are sold by local vendors and farmers. The market is located through the blue entrance inside the Robinwood Professional Center Atrium.

“We’re really excited to welcome the community back this is all part of our do, eat, and believe in a healthy Washington County Go for Bold campaign and of course having access to fresh and healthy foods is really important for our community,” said Dr. Douglas Spotts, vice president and chief health officer of Meritus Health.

Masks are still required for those coming to the market.