Meritus Health created a ” Go for Bold” Initiative

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md ( WDVM ) — Meritus Health hosted an event to introduce their “Go for Bold” initiative.

The goal of this project is for Washington County to lose a million pounds by the year 2030. Organizers say health is a huge part of our lives, especially at a time like this, and it is crucial for people to keep their health in check, by eating right and exercising daily.

Over twenty business and organizational partners were introduced as part of the movement.

Douglas Spotts ,The Chief Health Officer of Meritus Health says “a person’s weight directly drives chronic health issues like diabetes and asthma, as well as emotional and mental well-being. We hope to bring many more business partners and individuals on board and truly change the culture community wide.”

Anyone interested in joining the effort of one million pounds lost, is encouraged to visit healthywashingtoncounty.com









” It’s about the community coming together, and it’s about health. If we can work towards a culture of health…This whole goal will be a slam dunk for us.” Said Maulik Joshi, President and CEO of Meritus Health.