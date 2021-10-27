Meritus Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens boosters for FDA-approved groups

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available at the Meritus vaccine clinic for people age 65 and older, as well as two additional groups of vulnerable individuals following new authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Others approved for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster include:

Those whose occupations or environments put them at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, including health care workers, teachers, and daycare staff, grocery workers, homeless shelters or prisons and more.

Individuals aged 18-64 are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to immunocompromised systems.

Anyone requesting a booster should be at least six months out from receiving their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“With the vaccines with the boosters being more readily available through the CDC guidelines we are seeing volumes pick up not as much as we would probably like at this point but we do have Walker point walk-in appointments available Monday through Friday again,” said Carrie Adams, chief quality and transformation officer at Meritus Health.