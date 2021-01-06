Meritus Health allows senior county residents to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–Washington County residents ages 65 and older can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Meritus Health Center.

Eligible residents can schedule their appointment by calling 301-790-8490.

Call center hours of operation:

January 6, noon-4:30 pm

January 7, 8 am-4:30 pm

January 8, 8 am-4:30 pm

In a press release sent by Meritus Health, Dr. Maulik Joshi, president and chief executive officer of Meritus Health said “our hospital has an allocated supply, the capacity and the means to accelerate the CDC’s guidelines on who should receive the vaccine next, so we are going to do our part to reach the goal everyone has-to get as many people in our community vaccinated for this virus as safely and quickly as possible.”