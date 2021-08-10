Mental health symptoms double in children and teens, amid the pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A new study finds mental health symptoms doubled in children and teens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has not only taken a toll on the mental health of adults but also children and teens.

According to researchers, one in four young people experienced symptoms of depression during the pandemic and 20% had anxiety, which is two times higher than before the pandemic.

“It’s very stressful for them to be alone and not being able to interact with their peer group,” said Dr. Lynn Feldman, a child/adolescent psychiatrist at Brook Lane.

Canadian researchers analyzed about 30 studies including data from over 80-thousand children. Symptoms increased over time and were higher among girls and older children.

“Sometimes people will say with different treatments that they don’t feel depressed or anxious, or there are different kinds of psychotherapies that can address that and we have a variety of medical treatments,” said Dr. Feldman.

Experts say isolation and time away from their peers can affect mental health and therapy can help.