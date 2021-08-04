Mental health professionals warning of rise in restrictive eating disorders

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Restricting eating disorders are harder to detect than other eating disorders we often hear about such as anorexia or bulimia.

It typically starts off very gradually and goes hand and hand with over-exercising, and eliminating certain food groups. Mental health professionals say the underlying issue is usually an anxiety disorder such as OCD and it’s their way of controlling their bodies. Lisa Hughes, MSW, LCSW-C said restrictive eating disorders especially affect many female athletes.

“If you’re an athlete, and a female, and have anxiety issues.. it usually comes from trying to be a perfectionist at your craft, and so you are dedicated to what you are doing, but it turns into something that is overboard and you start moving into this unhealthy direction to where there’s no balance,” Hughes said.

Signs that someone may have a restrictive eating disorder are noticing they are an extremely picky eater, pushing around food on their plate, isolating during mealtime, losing weight and having strict routines.