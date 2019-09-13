Mental health professionals may be a huge asset in court proceedings

"They can help everyone feel the human aspect to life."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The role of mental health professionals in court proceedings can be tricky, however, Hagerstown’s Brooke Lane is looking to serve the community once more.

Whether it’s a child custody case between parents or other very personal cases, mental health professionals can assist by presenting the human aspect to a judge. Even in cases of reporting child abuse, there are legal steps a mental health professional must take, but their value is undeniable.

“The information that a mental health professional can provide really assist the court and making the best decision in very complicated situations,” said Brooke Lane Clinical Director Dr. Emmet Burke.

Brooke Lane will be celebrating their 70th anniversary at the end of September.