Mental Health Advocates come together ahead of Suicide Prevention Week

Mental health experts want the public to know the signs to look out for in loved ones

MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — This week, September 6th, is the start of National Suicide Prevention Week.

Mental health advocates want to educate the public on what signs to look out for if their loved ones are facing certain hardships.

According to the CDC, when the pandemic began over 30 percent of people in the U.S. reported symptoms of depression and negative thoughts.

The persistent feeling of sadness or loss of interest that characterizes major depression can lead to a range of behavioral and physical symptoms.

Other symptoms could include changes in sleep, appetite, energy level, and concentration.

Expert say it’s important for friends and family members to acknowledge these signs if a loved one is experiencing these symptoms.

” You can overcome suicidal thoughts and depression, but you have to be willing to reach out for support and get the help that you need, “said Kinyatta Gray, a Mental Health Advocate.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, visit sucidepreventionlifeline.org.

This is a free lifeline that provides 24-7, free and confidential support for people in distress.