Men with clipboard, safety vests burglarize Brookeville home

BROOKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police released surveillance footage Thursday of a March 19 burglary in Brookville, where the suspects were wearing yellow safety vests like ones used in construction.

The surveillance video was captured on a neighbor’s camera, showing one suspect approaching the home on St. Albert Terrace, knocking on the door, then promptly leaving.

About a half hour later, suspects forced entry into the home and made off with stolen property.

“Two of the suspects are wearing yellow vests so we don’t know if they’re part of some kind of legitimate work crew from somewhere,” Police Spokesperson Rick Goodale said. “Or if they’re using the vests as possibly some type of disguise as to not draw suspicion to themselves.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the authorities, and police advise to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity like this.