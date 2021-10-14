Members of the Montgomery County Council introduced a bill to update prevailing wage laws

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A new legislation to improve contractors’ pay was recently introduced in Montgomery County.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Council, Council President Tom Hucker and Councilmember Will Jawando introduced Bill 35-21, Prevailing Wage Requirements. This new law proposal aims to increase the wages for contractors when they’re on working county-funded projects.

The bill will lower the requirements for how large the project has to be in order for workers to get paid a significant amount.

The legislation would ensure that workers will earn a livable wage with benefits regardless of the size of the project. It would also work to expand economic opportunities for young adults

“By helping our local workers and contractors compete for our own public construction projects, this bill will create more middle-class jobs with benefits, reduce demand on our social services, incentivize excellent apprenticeship training, and expand workforce and economic opportunities for young adults, including residents re-entering the workforce, in Montgomery County,” said Hucker.

According to the council, it would also include service contracts that have been previously excluded from prevailing wages.

A public hearing for this bill is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 2, 2021.