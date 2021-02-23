Meinelschmidt has been dismissed from Washington County Commissioner

Washington County Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt is resisting calls to resign after he took county small business relief funds for his business.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Board of County Commissioner has dismissed Comissionder Cort Meinelschmidt from the board.

In a virtual commissioner meeting on February 23rd, the Board of Commissioner held a vote during the discussion of ethics opinions, Commissioner Wayne Keefer decided to bring the motion to remove Cort Meinelschmidt as a member of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners effective immediately. Keefer said it was based on “the findings of Washington County Ethics Commission and the Office of Attorney General of Maryland.”

“Our board has appropriate authority.” Commissioner Keefer added.

Meinelschmidt recused himself from the vote.

The motion has been approved with 4-0 and one abstain.

“This is Commissioner Meinelschmidt, given the vote, I am leaving the meeting.” Meinelschimidt has officially signed off after the vote cast.