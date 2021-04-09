Meet the only female minority FAA Licensed A+P Technician in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Meet Chrishanna Frayser: she’s the only female minority FAA licensed A+P technician at Hagerstown Regional Airport’s Plane Care.

Frayser graduated at the top of her class in 2020 from the Hagerstown Campus PIA School. She says her love for aircraft and the concept of taking things apart and putting them back together is part of what inspired her to enter the field. She also holds an FAA Powerplant Certification and an FAA Airframe Certification.

“Seeing the planes take off down the runway is like the best feeling inside the world so if you want that satisfaction if you want to be able to work on something top to toe and just really throw yourself into your work definitely this is something you can do and it’s hard work but it’s rewarding,” said Frayser.

Some of Frayser’s day to day tasks include inspections and repairs.