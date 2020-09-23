Medicare experts say it is important for people to understand their options so they can choose the best plan

MARYLAND ( WDVM ) — Medicare’s annual enrollment period is almost here and Medicare and retirement experts say it is important for people to understand their options so they can choose the best plan.

Enrollment for coverage will open on October 15th.

Whether you are helping a loved one with a decision, creating a plan for yourself or making changes to the policy. It is important to understand how medicare works.

Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older. It can also help certain young people with disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease.

It is designed to cover essential health services, such as prescriptions medication, hospital stays, and physician services. Health experts say there are many options so it is important to do research and prepare.

“Cost is one consideration people should think about. The network’s another important factor. People generally want to stay with their doctor rather then change to someone else. So you want to make sure that your doctors are part of that plan. Then finally prescription drug coverage is also really important to most people, making sure the specific drugs that you’re on are covered is always a good idea” Said Ben Kehl, Vice President at UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement.

For more information you can visit https://www.medicare.gov/