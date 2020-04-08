Medical tents coming to Maryland correctional facilities in Hagerstown and Jessup

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, medical personnel are silhouetted against the back of a tent before the start of coronavirus testing in the parking lot outside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. As cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The tents are to treat inmates in case of a surge of sick inmates

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown and Jessup Correctional Institution will have medical tent facilities that can treat up to 10 patients at a time in case there is a surge of inmates that need to be treated, the Maryland Department of Public Safety told WDVM.

The construction is in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers. “The tent facilities are part of the Department’s Surge Plan directed by the Maryland Department of Health,” a representative of the department said.

He added that there will possibly be more locations where these medical tent facilities will be built. An estimated time of completion was not provided. According to the department, a building at the Hagerstown corrections facility is also being modified for medical treatment.