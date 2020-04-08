Medical tents coming to Maryland correctional facilities in Hagerstown and Jessup

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Correctional Institution-Hagerstown and Jessup Correctional Institution will have medical tent facilities that can treat up to 10 patients at a time in case there is a surge of inmates that need to be treated, the Maryland Department of Public Safety told WDVM.
The construction is in coordination with the Army Corps of Engineers. “The tent facilities are part of the Department’s Surge Plan directed by the Maryland Department of Health,” a representative of the department said.
He added that there will possibly be more locations where these medical tent facilities will be built. An estimated time of completion was not provided. According to the department, a building at the Hagerstown corrections facility is also being modified for medical treatment.