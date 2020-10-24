Medical experts developed a new campaign called ” Mask Up America”

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — In the past few months, medical experts have stated numerous times that wearing a mask is a critical component to eliminating COVID-19.

However — with flu season quickly approaching, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Ad Council want to remind the public of the importance of wearing a mask.

COVID-19 cases continue to develop around the nation, and according to the IDSA, the best way to protect yourself is by wearing a mask.

In efforts to encourage the public to always wear mask, experts developed a new campaign called “Mask up America.”

This initiative is designed to not only encourage mask wearing, but to remind the public of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to social distancing.

Health professionals say with the holidays coming up, this campaign is a great reminder for promoting safety.

Doctors from ISDA say, it is still crucial for families to social distance, especially if you will be traveling.

They recommend families to dine outdoors if possible, or open windows while your inside, to promote ventilation.

Doctor McQuillen, Senior Physician of the Division of Infectious Diseases, stated:

” Realistically we’re not going to have a vaccine that’s available anytime soon. So we want to encourage mask wearing. This is something really simple that everybody can do and be a part of. We can turn this around. ”

IDSA recommends these tips for masking wearing :

1. Wash your cloth mask frequently: washing your mask can kill any bacteria that might be on it

2. Don’t touch your mask after it’s on: This can spread germs to your mask, if you are touching other surfaces

3. Cover your mouth and nose with a snug fit: This can ensure droplets do not reach you

4. Always wash your hands: In order to prevent yourself from getting sick, washing your hands is very important.