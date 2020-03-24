Medical cannabis centers to stay open during COVID-19 closures

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan released a list of businesses and services allowed to remain open in Maryland amid COVID-19 shutdowns, with one of the services being medical marijuana distributors.

Listed under the healthcare and public health sector in the governor’s order, medical cannabis growers, processors, and dispensaries are all defined as part of the federal critical infrastructure.

“We do believe that we provide an essential medical service like any other pharmacy,” Samer Abilmona of Green Leaf Medical said. “We have cancer patients, we have epileptic patients, we have diabetic patients, we have a vast array of patients that truly do rely on our medicine not just for their quality of life, but also for their health. “

Abilmona said distributors are being legitimized through this order and could show other states the benefits of medical cannabis.

“Designating all of the medical dispensaries and the medical operators as essential is really a huge step forward in them acknowledging and accepting that what we do is medicine,” Abilmona said. “What we do does help people,”

Kaylene Gray of Grow West in Cumberland said Marylanders across the state use cannabis for a variety of medical needs.

“Maryland has just about 100,000 legal patients,” Gray said. “And I’m just proud to be able to keep serving the state and Allegany county.”

Several cannabis distribution centers have also recognized the need for social distancing and are performing carry out outside of their buildings for their patients.