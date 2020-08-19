MDOT rolls out real-time MARC train tracking technology

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Transportation rolled out new features to help MARC train riders and commuters plan their trips.

New real-time technology shows riders the exact location and estimated arrival times of trains on each of MARC’s three rail lines: Camden, Penn and Brunswick.

MDOT MTA says commuters can use the “Transit” app along with the MDOT website to track their trains.

Director for MARC Train Services Dean Del Peschio explains how different data is used to calculate train arrivals, “The trains themselves have hardware on them that put out GPS data. It will project out if the train will arrive on time, or the train is on time or the train is delayed this amount based on the speed we’re going. That’s how it comes up with the real-time output.”

Some bus routes through MDOT MTA are already using realtime technology, which can also be checked through the Transit app.

