MDOT relocates its Montgomery County office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration has relocated its Silver Spring branch office to help give customers in Montgomery County a better experience.

They have officially moved from the Glenmont office to the Kemp Mill office, on Lamberton Drive in Silver Spring. The new facility offers more space for social distancing and it now offers opportunities for customers to take their learner’s permit, which is something that was not offered before the move.

The space also features plexiglass dividers at every workstation, floor markers, and other COVID-19 safety precautions.

“We are very excited for all of our Montgomery County customers to take advantage of these new services, and enjoy the spacious facility,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer.

Marylanders are encouraged to use the First Stop Tool on the MDOT MVA website to find out if they are eligible to renew their driver’s license online and take advantage of a number of other services available from the comfort and safety of home.