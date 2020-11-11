MDOT providing free rides for Veterans and Active-Duty Military

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) is offering free transit rides for U.S. military veterans, active-duty military, and members of the National Guard and Reserves on Veteran’s Day.

In a press release, MDOT MTA stated that offering a day of free, unlimited transit rides is a way to “honor the commitment and service of America’s military personnel.”

Free rides will be available on the MDOT MTA Local Bus, Metro SubwayLink, Light RailLink, MARC Train and Commuter Bus.

In order to qualify for a free ride, active and retired military members will need to show one of the three types of identification:

· U.S. Department of Defense issued ID (Armed Forces/Uniformed Services/Military Retiree);

· U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs issued ID;

· Maryland MVA Veteran designation on a driver’s license or state ID.

MDOT Secretary Greg Slater stated that this day of free rides is a way for MDOT to thank veterans for their service.

“Men and women who serve in the military help protect the freedoms and opportunities Americans hold dear. We’re proud to give them a lift on Veteran’s Day. It’s a small way to say thanks for the lift they give us all.”