MDOT gives sneak peek at future Purple Line light rail cars

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Years have gone by, and construction continues on the Purple Line; meanwhile, the Maryland Transit Administration has given us a look at the future rail cars.

Photos released on Twitter show the light rail vehicles designed with both purple and white colors. The plan is to roll out 130 cars with upholstered seats and wrist straps for standing passengers while the cars are in motion.

The rail will run 16 miles and is expected to start running in 2023. Transportation officials say they have been working directly with the manufacturer CAF USA to advance production of the initial fleet of 26 purple line light rail vehicles. They are now being assembled in Elmira, New York.