Mdot encourages car and motorcycle drivers to share the road to prevent accidents

MARYLAND (WDVM) — As Warmer weather approaches more people will be cleaning off their motorcycles to hit the road, but according to The Maryland Department of Transportation many accidents take place when drivers don’t see motorcycles.

Mdot reported a car has almost 40 percent of it covered by blind spots, which can make it hard for drivers to spot a motorcycle. Officials say it’s important for drivers to double-check their blind spots and do not make any sudden lane changes or turns without looking.

A car has added protection but motorcycles do not have the same luxury which is why it’s crucial to be mindful and share the road.

“We lose every year about 70 motorcyclists and our goal in Maryland is zero fatalities. Every one of those individuals was a friend, a family member, and a community member. It’s really important to share the road,” said Chrissy Nizer.