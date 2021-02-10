MDH responds to county leaders COVID-19 allocation concerns

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — County leaders in Maryland sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan suggesting improvements to the COVID-19 vaccine allocation, and today the Maryland Department of Health responded.

The county’s leaders specifically asked for more doses for county health departments, transparency of the allocations and a streamlined registration process. MDH responded by directly addressing each suggestion per the direction of Governor Larry Hogan.

According to MDH, local health departments account for roughly 35 percent of the state’s vaccination and Maryland has gone from administering 2,000 shots in December to nearly 25,000 shots per day as of this week, but supply remains to be the single limiting factor.

In a statement, Acting Secretary of MDH Dennis R. Schrader said, “Maryland’s goal is to provide each geographic jurisdiction with its percentage share of doses by population, with adjustments for providers who are efficient at vaccine administration and who comply with the state’s vaccine priority directives.