MDH continues to open new testing sites, expand hours

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — As lines to receive a COVID test continue to stretch out, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is working to continue opening and expanding hours at testing sites.

MDH has been working with local health departments, hospitals and the Maryland National Guard to provide these adjusted hours. They updated residents on these new or expanded sites.

All of the following testing sites are open on Monday, Jan. 10 for walk-up testing; no appointment is needed.

To find a testing site near you, go to Maryland’s website.

