MDH continues to open new testing sites, expand hours

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — As lines to receive a COVID test continue to stretch out, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is working to continue opening and expanding hours at testing sites.
MDH has been working with local health departments, hospitals and the Maryland National Guard to provide these adjusted hours. They updated residents on these new or expanded sites.
All of the following testing sites are open on Monday, Jan. 10 for walk-up testing; no appointment is needed.
- UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.
Bel Air, MD 21014
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
2001 Medical Pkwy.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.
Baltimore, MD 21224
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through)
7300 Van Dusen Rd.
Laurel, MD 20707
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center
(testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC)(drive-through)
6511 Princess Garden Pkwy
Lanham, MD 20706
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
(testing at Regency Furniture Stadium)(drive-through)
11765 St. Linus Dr.
Waldorf, MD 20602
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
(testing at City of Praise Family Ministries)
8501 Jericho City Dr.
Landover, MD, 20785
Monday: 12 noon – 6 p.m.
Tuesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Annapolis Testing Site at the Corner of Calvert and Bladen Streets
Sunday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (walk-ins only 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.)
- State Center Vaccination and Testing Site
300 W. Preston
Baltimore, MD 21201
Testing: Mon/Wed/Friday 8am – 3:30pm. Appointments are required at this time due to high demand for testing: umms.org/bccfh
Vaccinations: Tues/Thurs/Sat: 8 am – 12 noon. Walk-ups welcome; pediatric vaccines available.
To find a testing site near you, go to Maryland’s website.