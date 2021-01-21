MD tax season delayed to February 12

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Thursday the processing of personal income tax returns will officially begin on February 12th instead of the traditional opening date in mid-January.

The delayed start will reportedly allow the IRS to implement changes related to federal COVID-19 relief.

Deputy Comptroller Sharronne Bonardi says they are encouraging Marylanders to file their tax returns electronically to reduce the strain on the postal service and help get their tax refund as fast as possible.

“We can process that electronic return within 2.3 business days and that occurs whether or not we’re in a pandemic situation,” Bonardi said. “We’re able to process those things remotely, more efficiently, and you will get your refund much faster.”

As of now, the deadline to file your 2020 tax returns is still the traditional April 15 date, but the comptroller’s office will communicate any changes if the pandemic extends the deadline.