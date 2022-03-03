ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Since the start of the Russian invasion into neighboring Ukraine, many companies in the United States and around the world have started pulling investments from Russian companies. Now the state of Maryland is planning to follow suit.

Currently, the state of Maryland has about $200 million in assets invested in Russia just for the state’s Retirement and Pension System. An official release details some of the investments, like Russian stocks and bonds and companies impacted by the sanctions, only equates to 0.3 percent of all assets in the Retirement and Pension System. But state officials say they have a number of reasons to divest their dollars from Russia.

“Our investigation revealed that before the invasion, our assets in Russia were at about $200 million. We believe that’s probably declined precipitously because the value of the assets has declined,” Del. Brooke Lierman, of Baltimore City, explained. “We want to understand what we can do to both show support for Ukraine but also protect retirees’ money.”

The General Assembly’s Joint Pension Committee met virtually Thursday afternoon to discuss divestments in certain Russian entities. Andrew Palmer, Chief Investment Officer of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System explained that the national sanctions are targeting 17 Russian companies. He says the sanctions are designed to impact the Russian economy as much as possible.

He speculates that a sanction on all Russian companies would hurt U.S. investments and says the government is trying to “maintain the flow of commodities like gas and oil to Europe” rather than shock or hurt the European economy or its citizens.

“So the sanctions are targeted. It’s designed to choke off capital for further activities in these companies,” Palmer explained. “We don’t allow foreign investors to give them additional money in the form of new issue securities of stocks or bonds. The sanctions are changing every day.”

State Comptroller Peter Franchot echoed Delegate Lierman’s sentiments and says the state of Maryland can contribute to the nation’s efforts to put financial pressure on Russia.

“They’ve got their sanctions, we’re going to pitch in as far as trying to get the port of Baltimore to stop its billions of dollars of commerce with Russian products coming into the state of Maryland, before being shipped elsewhere,” Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “Just for the time of the invasion, which is so tragic. We want to say we’re standing with the Ukrainian people.”

As of right now, the Executive Director of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System says the system still has about $7 million left in Russian investments that they are actively trying to remove.