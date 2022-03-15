ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Senate voted Monday to approve the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s (CBF) Climate Solutions Now Act. The bill will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state. In addition, the approved bill will bar large new buildings from using gas for space and water heating.

According to the news release, buildings are the third-largest source of emissions behind transportation uses and power plants that use fossil fuels to generate electricity.

The new release further states that this bill will help set the state’s goals of reducing emissions by 60-percent by 2030 and net-zero by 2045. The bill will also offer a strong starting point towards decarbonizing the Maryland economy and reducing emissions that fuel climate change.

Another bill proposed is establishing a new type of green bank, the Climate Catalytic Capital Fund, to invest in projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in low and moderate-income communities. And a Maryland Climate Justice Corps Program will help train young workers in climate-related occupations and implement projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.