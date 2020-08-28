MD Search and Rescue Team demobilizes for Gulf Region

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — Maryland task force One is coming home after being deployed to the Gulf Region to assist in Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

Comprised of Fire and Rescue personnel from Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, and Coward County, the team was originally activated Wednesday evening to assist in urban search and rescue efforts.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) conducted a damage assessment of the region after the storm hit, and determined the search and rescue efforts were not needed.

“Occasionally you respond somewhere and are not needed, but it’s just like our everyday job,” Piringer said.”Often we’re called to fires and other emergencies and we’re ready to help and able to help. Sometimes we don’t need to.”

Now on their 15-20 hour drive back to Maryland, Piringer said the team is expected to return sometime Saturday afternoon.