MD school systems prepare for winter break food distributions

MARYLAND (WDVM) – Local school systems are preparing families and announcing their plans for food distribution over winter break.

Montgomery, Frederick, and Washington County Public Schools are among school systems planning to distribute take-home boxes to feed students.

FCPS announced 34 schools and 9 community drop-off sites will distribute five days’ worth of to-go breakfast, lunch, and supper meals for the days their kitchen staff will be on vacation.

Montgomery County is asking families to pre-order meals by December 16 to pick up five days of breakfasts and lunches on Tuesday, December 29 at 10 designated locations.

Washington county public schools also announced plans for food distributions for winter break, but recently put applications on hold.

In a statement, the school system announced they have already “Received a tremendous response,” and “Have to take a pause in these efforts to determine the best way to meet this need in our community.”