MD Office of Crime Prevention allots $132 million towards law enforcement, victim services

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WDVM) — The Maryland governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services has announced $132 million in grant funding towards law enforcement, youth services, and victim services agencies

According to the office’s press release, $85 million will be designated towards continued funding of organizations and $47 million will go towards programs applying for the grants.

Executive director Glenn Fueston says they wanted the organizations to have the funds to support their programs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our vision through governor hogan is a safer Maryland, and we look at a safer Maryland in several different ways,” Fueston said. “We’re there to prevent crime, but we also want to make sure that we’re reducing adverse childhood experiences in children so we can increase their safety and their well being.”

Fueston says the state is also making $2 million available for government agencies and non-profit victim service programs.