HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On his tour of western Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan stopped at the Hagerstown Aviation Museum to look around the hangar.

The governor took a tour around the museum that is home to a number of historic aircraft, some dating back to World War II. The museum is currently housed in a hangar adjacent to one of the old Fairchild factory buildings, the same factory that built a number of aircraft on display. Gov. Hogan was also shown 3-D renderings of the proposed renovations to the Aviation Museum that include an events space as well as acquiring the Executive Hangar next to their current space.

John Seburn, President of the Hagerstown Aviation Museum was thrilled to give the governor a tour. He explained the governor was very interested in learning the history of not only the aircraft in the museum but also of the former Fairchild Factory.

“Today was more of just an introduction to the governor. Some folks have been talking with him about the museum so much so that he wanted to stop by and take a look at what we’re doing,” Seburn said. “So where this all leads, I’m not sure yet but hopefully good things will come out of it.”

During Governor Hogan’s visit, he also presented a citation to one of the original Rosie the Riveters who made planes at the Fairchild factory during World War II. Although Mary Clever couldn’t be present for the governor’s tour, he presented a citation to her family recognizing her service not only to the state of Maryland but to the country during the war.