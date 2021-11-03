MD Gov. Hogan announces COVID vaccine rollout plan for kids

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced his COVID vaccine roll-out plan for the newly approved childhood age group.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Hogan stated 515,000 kids in Maryland immediately became eligible after the CDC granted approval of kids ages 5 to 11 for the Pfizer vaccine.

He also explained that health providers across the state have already begun scheduling appointments for this new age group. Hogan also stated that the state of Maryland has already placed an order of 180,000 doses directly from Pfizer. He explained that some of those doses are ready to be distributed across the state. Gov. Hogan says he is working with the public school systems across the state for this vaccine rollout.

“We’ve also been coordinating with local school systems and strongly encouraging them to hold clinics in their schools. I’m pleased to report that all 24 local school systems have agreed to do so,” Gov. Hogan said.

Governor Hogan explained that the state will also be providing additional staff and resources to school systems and local jurisdictions for this latest vaccine rollout. He also stated that when speaking with the White House about vaccine distribution, they “will take them a bit more time to get all of those doses distributed” but assured residents that the state will be receiving additional doses in the coming weeks.

“They [the White House] have committed to supplying enough capacity for all of our five to 11-year-olds through every step of this planning and preparation process. State health officials have been working closely with pediatricians and pharmacies, local health departments, as well as with the Vaccine Equity Task Force,” Gov. Hogan said.

Governor Hogan also explained that in addition to schools, the state will be working with their Pediatric Advisory Panel to create plans to enable pediatricians and family physicians all across the state to be able to provide vaccines directly in their offices. The Vaccine Equity Task Force will also be deployed to ensure that vaccines are available to families in underserved communities and in “hard-to-reach” areas.

For more information about the new eligibility group or to schedule a COVID vaccine, please visit the GoVAX Maryland website.