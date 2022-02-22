BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — In his first trip out to Western Maryland this year, Gov. Larry Hogan made his way through Greenbrier State Park in Boonsboro to make an important announcement.

“Today, we’re here to highlight our investment of $75 billion for the Maryland park service,” Gov. Hogan said, excitedly. “Maryland truly is open for business and so are our state parks.”

On top of the proposed $75 million, Gov. Hogan also announced additional investments of $30 million for the Natural Resources Development Fund and $37 million for critical maintenance projects. He also highlighted that Program Open Space has been fully funded for the fifth year in a row and his proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 includes an additional $85 million for local parks and playgrounds infrastructure.

Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, the Secretary of the state’s Department of Natural Resources, expressed her gratitude for Gov. Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford’s continuous support of the state’s open spaces, especially the state parks.

“This has a really meaningful and significant to us, we have a lot of projects that we want to get accomplished that provide more access to outdoor recreation to our customers. So this is a way to really improve our customer service,” Secretary Haddaway-Riccio explained.

Over the last year, Maryland’s state parks hosted over 19 million visitors and have created over 100,000 direct jobs and $14 billion in consumer spending. Lt. Gov. Rutherford highlighted the importance of open spaces and state parks, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic where state parks provided an outlet to Marylanders and other visitors.

“At the start of the pandemic, the state reported record numbers at the state parks, a 48% increase over the number of people that were here in 2016,” Lt. Gov. Rutherford said.

Lt. Gov. Rutherford, who is trying to visit all 75 state parks before his term concludes next January, emphasized the parks showcase the natural beauty of the state.

“It’s also highlighting the natural beauty of our state and the natural beauty of our parks and encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors,” Lt. Gov. Rutherford said, before embarking on a hike around Greenbrier Lake to check off his 61st state park.

New state parks will also be announced later this year during State Parks Week which runs from April 10 to 16. The new parks are slated to be on the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland.