ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — A move to ban guns without serial numbers is going into effect without Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s signature, according to the Associated Press.

The announcement was made by the governor on Friday on this bill which is the first of more than three dozen he’s expected to decide on. His three options are to sign the bill, veto or let them go into law without signature.

This measure of banning untraceable firearms will require all guns made after Oct. 22 of 1968 to have serial numbers.

The firearms, which are frequently obtained over the internet, have become more widespread in Maryland, according to law enforcement officials.

