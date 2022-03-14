MARYLAND (WDVM) — Baraba Goldberg Goldman stepped down from her position as Deputy Treasurer of Maryland after calls for her resignation. The controversy was sparked by a December email she sent that some candidates and community members called racist.

The email she sent out says three African-American males have run statewide for governor and lost.

Maryland is not a blue state. It’s a purple state. This is a fact we must not ignore. Sunday, the Baker/Navarro campaign called for her resignation immediately after the email she sent.

The person she emailed was blurred out for their protection. However, one community member we spoke with said resigning was the right move.

“I was deeply offended in what I read, and I found the comments to be very racist. And I am extremely happy she did resign. I think that was the right thing for her to do,” said Theta Wilson, a concerned person.

The election will be held on June 28.