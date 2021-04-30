MD Dept. of Health to restart distribution of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health has announced the state will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The state will begin distributing 13,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Monday, May 3, to specific providers.

6,800 to hospitals

2,600 to primary care practices

2,400 to independent pharmacies

1,400 to state correctional facilities

400 to local health departments

The c-d-c has now included a warning about the risk of a rare blood clotting symdrome for healthcare workers and vaccine providers so they are able to advise patients receiving the johnson and johnson vaccine.

Bryan Mroz, Assistant Secretary of Health, explained MDH fully supports the reinstatement of the vaccine.

“CDC and FDA have come out with their determination that Johnson & Johnson is safe for the public, even for women 18 to 50, it’s generally very safe,”Mroz explained. “So they recommended that we put it back in full use and Maryland aligned with the ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] recommendations and the FDA recommendations.”

The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not affected the state-run mass vaccination clinics as they were able to hold onto their already existing stock of the vaccine. Assistant Secretary Mroz also explained the state-run clinics will continue to use Pfizer until there is a need for a second vaccine option.