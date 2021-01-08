MD Democratic Party calls for Rep. Andy Harris to resign, Harris says “I will not”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — While political battles continue to be fought on the national level, with several big-name politicians calling for President Trump to resign, the same call for resignation is being made for a Maryland congressman.

The Maryland Democratic Party released a statement on Thursday asking for Maryland Rep. Andy Harris of the 1st Congressional District to resign from his position. This request follows allegations of Rep. Harris being involved in a nearly-physical altercation on the House floor during the certification of the election results. The Maryland Democratic Party is also alleging that Rep. Harris is partially to blame for the chaos on Wednesday night, citing his objection to Joe Biden’s presidential win.

“He’s complicit. He sanctioned what happened at the capitol, he sanctioned the events of the day, he sanctioned the activities of the terrorists,” said Yvette Lewis, chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. “We hope [by removing Rep. Harris] to restore decency and honor to the state of Maryland. The people of the 1st Congressional District deserve better.”

Rep. Harris maintains that there was no physical altercation, and also that he was well within his constitutional right to object to the election results.

“Some Marylanders are even calling for my resignation, which I will not do,” Rep. Harris wrote in a statement released on Thursday. “My colleagues and I held legitimate constitutional concerns about how the November election was conducted in certain states and felt compelled to highlight those concerns during the formal vote count. We did not call for the overthrowing of an election.”

The Maryland Democratic Party is not letting up on Rep. Harris, despite his refusal to resign.

“We’ll see him in 2022,” said Lewis. “He’s on the wrong side of the issues and he’ll be on the wrong side of the voters. And we’ll make sure he’s replaced.”