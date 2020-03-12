MD Bill could allow physician assistants to dispense medical cannabis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — If the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMMC) is given the green light from the General Assembly, physician assistants could soon be designated as certified providers of medical cannabis.

Delegate Nic Kipke (R – Anne Arundel) has sponsored a bill to give PAs the same latitude as doctors, nurses, dentists, podiatrists, nurse practitioners and nurse midwives have to dispense the product.

The move in Maryland would reflect a national trend, as ten states and the District of Columbia have already given PAs the OK to dispense medical cannabis.

The Maryland Academy of Physician Assistants says the proposal isn’t so much about promoting medical cannabis, just broadening the role of health professionals to provide it.

The MMMC says more than 91,000 patients in the state are certified patients for medical cannabis treatments and more than 1,700 medical professionals can dispense it.

Supporters of giving PAs the right to dispense say it would add to “the continuity of care” and reduce “doctor shopping,” not to mention trying to obtain the product illegally.

Opponents contend PA’s are not “as qualified” to dispense medical cannabis and the law should provide for revoking or suspending the certification if improperly administered.

Medical cannabis is considered to effective for chronic pain, seizures, PTSD and glaucoma.

This isn’t the only legislation in Annapolis to liberalize the distribution of medical cannabis. A Washington County mother, Carey Tilghman, has been lobbying this session to certify “designated caregivers,” such as a certified school nurse, to dispense medical cannabis. Her young daughter could experience an epileptic seizure at school and relaxing current law would allow the seizure to be brought under control on school premises.