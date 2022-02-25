MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County department of transportation unveiled the MD 355 Crossing Project, a new underpass that provides residents a safe way of crossing the busy roadway.

The new underpass in Bethesda will provide a safe crossing between the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the National Institutes of Health, and the Medical Center Metrorail station.

“About 11,000 people commute by Metro every day, so with this, they’ll be able to get to the Walter Reed Medical Center much more easily, and they’ll be able to get across Maryland 355 without crossing the street. This will really keep residents safe,” said Chris Conklin, Montgomery County Department of Transportation director.





Residents can also expect to see new deep high-speed elevators and emergency stairs that provide access between the station and the east side of MD 355.

Montgomery Department of Transportation officials said that this is all thanks to a former employee who passed away but worked hard to coordinate the project.





“The pedestrian underpass in honor of the late Phil Alperson, he worked very hard to coordinate the project,” said Conklin.

According to MCDOT, residents will see surface improvements such as a traffic signal, pavement resurfacing, sidewalk and bike paths.