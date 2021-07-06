MCPS welcomes new student board member for 2021-22 school year

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Most of the students in our area are on summer break, but the school board in Montgomery County is still working to prepare for the coming year.

Montgomery County’s Board of Education welcomes a new student board member. Hana O’looney, the new student member of the Montgomery County Board of Education, was sworn in last week. The Richard Montgomery High School senior replaces Nick Asante, who served this past school year. O’looney will serve a one-year term. About 33,000 middle and high school students across the county voted in the April election.

The new SMOB member also serves as the vice president of the Montgomery County Regional Student Government Association. She won more than half the votes in the county.

“From Damascus to Springbrook, Clemente to Neelsville and Blair to Blake, I promise that our voices and our stories and our vision will drive the policies and the school system in the year to come,” O’looney said.

SMOB members can vote on all matters except for negative personnel matters.