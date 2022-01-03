MCPS updates sporting events protocol amid increase in COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As students are headed back into the classrooms and COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Montgomery County Public Schools is updating their sporting events protocol.

Until Jan. 16, no spectators will be allowed at any games held at school facilities. Along with this change, all overnight travel has also been canceled. Track and field events are also canceled for the season as the Sportsplex serves as a vaccination site.

The school system will provide an update before or on Jan. 15 on whether restrictions will be extended.