MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for winter sports

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After 5 outbreaks at Montgomery County Public Schools, the district updated its COVID-19 policy for winter team sports.

Under the new guidance, if there are five or more active cases on an athletic team, games and practices will be put on hold for 14 days. This would only affect the specific team that reported 5 or more cases, not all teams at the school.

The district also changed its mask policy at basketball games and wrestling matches requiring student-athletes on the bench to wear masks.