MCPS to resume free meal distribution

Meals will be distributed at 74 sites in the county.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Public Schools have announced they will resume providing free breakfast and lunch to all children in the county.

The announcement follows a decision from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend a waiver which allows school systems to provide meals to students during the summer months.

According to the MCPS news release, students will provide their name but not a student ID number

74 sites will provide meal service from 11 a-m to 1 p.m. every weekday except Thursdays and several mobile sites will be reinstated on Tuesday, September 8.