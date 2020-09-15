MCPS to receive $13 million in CARES funding for student tutoring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools may receive $13 million to help with student tutoring in the age of online learning.

Pending likely approval from the Montgomery County Council, the money, coming from the CARES Act, would go toward funding tutoring programs for students K through 12.

The county council approves all special appropriations for the MCPS budget. Leaders say the funds would aid in the effort of making up for lost learning in reading and math during the time school buildings have been closed.

Hans Riemer, a Montgomery County councilmember, said, “We are going to need to really go all out to mitigate the impact of the loss of school time our children are facing. I think we almost certainly need to make a multi-year commitment to tutoring.”



The council is set to vote to approve the funding in two weeks on September 29.