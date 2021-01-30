MCPS teacher skipped class to attend January 6 protest

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – A teacher from Montgomery County Public Schools is under investigation after photos and videos surfaced online of them at the Capitol protests on January 6.

Posts of history teacher Summer Paglianete’s now-deleted social media page surfaced online, showing her at the protest with captions like “Stop the steal.”

(Cont.) From her story of her at the captiol with other trump supporters pic.twitter.com/8TRYqjqopf — *insert female artist* (@ijoegriner) January 28, 2021

Paglianete has been accused of attending the protest instead of teaching her classes at Quince Orchard High School.

In one post, the caption reads she planned to teach her class via zoom but couldn’t.

“Big tech has made it so we have no service, maps won’t work, and calls are in n [sic] out,” the post read. “Sorry children, your gov doesn’t want me to teach today.”

No videos have linked the teacher to any violence or being inside the capitol during the riots, but another post disparaging George Floyd, a black man killed by police, has prompted a petition calling students to hold Paglianete accountable.

“This is not a personal attack,” the petition reads. “But rather a demand for keeping QO’s teachers to commit to anti racism and accountability.”

The petition has already gathered over 3,700 signatures.