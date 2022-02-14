MCPS student athletes can opt out of vaccine for religious reasons

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Student-athletes at Montgomery County Public Schools are now able to opt-out of getting vaccinated for religious reasons.

Under the previous policy, students participating in winter sports had to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption. But now, student-athletes who participate in spring sports can bypass the vaccine if they object due to their religious beliefs.

In a community message, the school system says this change comes because of the decreasing COVID-19 community transmission rate and the county’s high vaccination rate.